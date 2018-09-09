BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled C Jarrod Saltalamachia, RHP Zac Reiniger and OF Christin Stewart from Toledo (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Ryan Dull and OF Nick Martini from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated INF Yangervis Solarte from the 10-day DL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHPs Freddy Peralta and Taylor Williams from Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Anthony Swarzak from the 10-day DL.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with RW Matt Puempel on a two-year contract.
TENNIS
U.S. OPEN — Fined Serena Willliams $17,000 for three code violations during Saturday's women's singles final.
COLLEGE
EMORY — Named Jordan Schilit assistant cross country and track and field coach.
