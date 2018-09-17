BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to a player development contract with Las Vegas (PCL) through the 2020 season.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP John Axford from the 10-day DL and LHP Tony Cingrani from the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP Yimi Garcia from Rancho Cucamonga (Cal). Transferred RHP Daniel Hudson to the 60-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Named Brent Barry vice president of basketball operations, Wayne Diesel director of player care, Adam Glessner director of basketball intelligence, Cory Johnson equipment and travel manager and Massimo Simonetta sports therapist. Promoted Willis Hall video coordinator, Cam Hodges player development assistant, AJ Meyer coaching analytics coordinator and Paul West to assistant trainer and recovery coordinator.<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded WR Josh Gordon and a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick to New England for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. Waived PK Zane Gonzalez. Signed PK Greg Joseph and WR Rod Streater.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Mike Thomas on injured reserve. Signed K Sam Ficken.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Aldrick Robinson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Corey Coleman.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived WR Cameron Batson and TE Anthony Firkser.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Jehu Chesson.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added C Tanner Doll and WR Miles Shuler to the practice roster.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jacob Firlotte and Boobie Hobbs, WRs Charles Nelson and Kenny Lawler and LB Kache Palacio to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Jonathan Lewis to Louisville City FC (USL) for the remainder of the season.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Brenden Aaronson.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Fired coach Mikael Stahre and assistant coach Alex de Crook. Named Steve Ralston interim coach and Alex Covelo assistant coach.
COLLEGE
GUILFORD — Named Bradley Herndon women's swimming coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Brien Bell cross country and track and field coach.
YALE — Named Emma Golen women's assistant basketball coach.
