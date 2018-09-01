BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHPs Bobby Poyner and Robby Scott, RHP William Cuevas, INF Tzu-Wei Lin, and 1B-OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL). Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, C Christian Vazquez and RHP Steven Wrightfrom the 10-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced a two-year extension of their player development contract with Idaho (Pioneer) through the 2020 season.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Miguel Almonte and INF Jose Fernandez from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Junichi Tazawa from Salt Lake.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired SS Adeiny Hechavarria from Pittsburgh for a player to be named or cash. Designated LHP Ryan Bollinger for assignment. Reinstated C Gary Sanchez from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Luis Cessa and INF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed LHP Stephen Tarpley to a major league contract and selected him from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Designated OF Shane Robinson for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Danny Coulombe and INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHPs Chris Hatcher and Liam Hendriks, LHP Dean Kiekhefer and C Beau Taylor from Nashville. Reinstated OF Matt Joyce from the 10-day DL. Designated C Bruce Maxwell for assignment. Sent RHP Josh Lucas and OF Boog Powell outrighted to Nashville. Recalled RHP Kendall Graveman from Nashville and placed him on the 60-day DL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Chasen Bradford and Ryan Cook, C David Freitas and LHP James Pazos from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Justin Grimm and INF-OF Kristopher Negron from Tacoma. Sent RHP Christian Bergman outright to Tacoma. Designated RHP Rob Whalen for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Bartolo Colon and OF Delino DeShields from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Yency Almonte, LHP Harrison Musgrave, C Tom Murphy, INF Pat Valaika and OF Noel Cuevas from Albuquerque (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Ray Black from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Pedro Severino from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Austen Williams from Syracuse.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Luol Deng.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Oakland CB Daryl Worley the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse and personal conduct.
CHICAGO BEARS — Traded DB Deiondre' Hall to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded LB Khalil Mack and a 2020 second-round and a 2020 conditional fifth-round draft picks to the Chicago Bears for 2019 first-round, sixth-round draft picks and 2020 first-round and third-round draft picks. Acquired QB AJ McCarron from the Buffalo Bills for the 2019 fifth-round draft pick. Acquired a 2019 seventh-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks for S Shalom Luani.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Sergei Shumakov to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract.
COLLEGE
SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Harrison O'Keefe men's tennis volunteer assistant coach, and Chris Watson track and field and cross country athletic trainer.
