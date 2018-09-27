BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Exercised their fourth-year team options on G Dejounte Murray and C Jakob Poeltl and third-year option on G Derrick White for the 2019-20 season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Eric Reid to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Freddie Martino.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Rishard Matthews.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for the final two preseason games and the first regular-season game for elbowing the head of Washington D Michal Kempny.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Scott Wedgewood; D Will Borgen and Taylor Fedun; and Fs Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson to Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Michal Cajkovsky to a one-year, two-way contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Brandon Davidson on a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed F Mark Letestu to a one-year, two-way contract and assigned him to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned D John Nyberg to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Axel Holmstrom and LW Chris Terry to Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL). Released Fs Colin Campbell, Carter Camper, Turner Elson, Matthew Ford, Dominik Shine and Trevor Yates; and D Marcus Crawford, Trevor Hamilton and Mackenze Stewart from their tryout contracts.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned Fs Boko Imama, Drake Rymsha and Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Fs Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger and Ryan Gropp; and D John Gilmour to Hartford (AHL). Released RW Bobby Butler from his professional tryout agreement and F Drew Melanson from his amateur tryout agreement.
American Hockey League
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Simon Benoit to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Montreal M Ignacio Piatti an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a Sept. 22 match against New York City FC. Fined Chicago M-D Raheem Edwards an undisclosed amount for his role in instigating and escalating a mass confrontation incident in a Sept. 22 match against New England.
THOROUGHBRED RACING
NTRA — Announced Bill Thomason was elected Chair of the NTRA Board of Directors.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Signed baseball coach Cliff Godwin to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.