BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned OF Ryan LaMarre and RHPs Danny Farquhar and Rob Scahill outright to Charlotte (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Ralph Rivera managing director of NBA Europe and Middle East.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Moritz Wagner to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Kyle Friend from the practice squad. Signed PK Matt McCrane to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Tyler Moy from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced the lifetime ban of former USPS Pro Cycling team Dr. Luis Garcia del Moral is no longer in effect.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Sporting KC M Felipe Gutierrez for simulation/embellishment.
United Soccer League
NEW MEXICO UNITED — Named Brandon Morris director of soccer operations and assistant technical director, Joel Tyson assistant coach and director of sports performance and Zach Prince assistant coach and director of high-performance youth programming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.