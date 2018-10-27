FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad. Released RB Joel Bouagnon from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton. Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Curtis Cothran to the practice squad. Released CB Jalen Myrick from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse (AHL).

COLLEGE

TEXAS— Suspended men's senior basketball G Kerwin Roach II for the season opener for a violation of team rules.

