BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with SS Gilbert Machado, RHP Kevin LaRoche and OFs Kevin Infante and Angel Gomez on minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Resigned INF Dan Hutcheon, LHPs R.C. Orlan and Anderson Polanco and RHPs Shao-Ching Chiang, Jake Paulson and Michael Peoples to minor league contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned 1B Jim Adduci, 3B Harold Castro, SS Pete Kozma and RHP Louis Coleman outright to Toledo (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Rocco Baldelli manager.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of trainer Kevin Harmon. Promoted Matt Lucero to head trainer.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Charlie Montoyo manager and agreed to terms on a three-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Artie Lewicki off waivers from Detroit.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Fired pitching coach Lee Tunnell and trainer Dan Wright. Announced the resignation of hitting coach Darnell Coles.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Josh Bonifay director of player development.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Claimed G Buay Tuach and C Adam Woodbury off waivers from Capital City.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Xavier Woodson-Luster. Signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Isaiah McKenzie from the practice squad and QB Garrett Grayson to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released G Will House from the practice squad. Signed QB Phillip Walker to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Marko Myers froim the practice squad. Signed CB Javien Elliott to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Upheld the 20-game suspension of Washington F Tom Wilson.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned RW Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL). Activated D Travis Hamonic from injured reserve.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Scott Darling from Charlotte (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Christoffer Ehn to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — FRecalled D Michael Downing from Manchester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned LW Matt Beleskey to Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Nate Schmidt to a six-year contract extension.
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Daniel Ciampini to Brampton (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned D Matt Finn to Florida (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned G Etienne Marcoux to Brampton (ECHL).
