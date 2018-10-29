BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2019 option on RHP Nate Jones. Declined their 2019 option on RHP James Shields, making him a free agent. Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the 60-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane, general manager David Forst and manager Bob Melvin on contract extensions.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jeff Albert hitting coach and Stubby Clapp first base coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Fired coach Hue Jackson and Todd Haley offensive coordinator. Named defensive coordinator Gregg Williams interim head coach and running backs coach/associate head coach Freddie Kitchens offensive coordinator.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander. Promoted assistant offensive line coach Marc Colombo offensive line coach. Named Hudson Houck offensive line and offensive staff adviser.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived S Maurice Smith and DT Jamiyus Pittman.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Robert Spillane. Agreed to terms with FB Jalston Fowler.
GOLF
LPGA — Named Roberta Bowman chief brand and communications officer.
HOCKEY
USA HOCKEY — Named Bob Corkum coach and Joel Johnson and Brian Pothier assistant coaches of the Four Nations Cup U.S. Women's Team.
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Eddie Lack to Binghamton (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled G Cory Schneider from Binghamton.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Robby Fabbri and Nikita Soshnikov, D Carl Gunnarsson and G Ville Husso from San Antonio (AHL) and G Evan Fitzpatrick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Trevor Yates to Toledo (ECHL).
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of chief operating officer and senior associate athletics director for administation Lee Workman, effective Dec. 31.
FLORIDA STATE — Suspended WR Nyqwan Murray and LB Zaquandre White for the first half of next week's game.
ILLINOIS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson.
IOWA STATE — Announced sophomore QB Zeb Noland will transfer.
RICE — Named JP Abercrumbie assistant athletic director for student athlete development.
SETON HALL — Announced the resignation of women's soccer coach Rick Stainton.
