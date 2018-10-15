BASEBALL

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Chris Hatcher outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with manager Brian Snitker on a two-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Anthony Iapoce hitting coach.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Exercised fourth-year options on Fs DeAndre' Bembry and Taurean Prince and the third-year option on F/C John Collins.

BROOKLYN NETS — Exercised third-year options on G/F Caris LeVert and C Jarrett Allen.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their third-year option on G Frank Ntilikina.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Bernard Reedy and RB Jalen Simmons from the practice squad. Signed OL Coleman Shelton and RB Brandon Wilds to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. Signed LB Trevor Bates from the practice squad and LB Garrett Dooley to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Promoted linebackers coach Mark Duffner to defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Chad Hansen from the practice squad. Signed WR Devin Ross to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Claimed C Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dallas Bridle to a one-year contract.

