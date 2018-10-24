BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton $15,000 for public criticism of officiating and Washington F Markieff Morris $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Acquired the rights to own and operate an NBA G League team in Birmingham, Ala.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed G Brandon Fusco on injured reserve. Signed G Rees Odhiambo off Indianapolis' practice squad and OL Austin Pasztor.
DETROIT LIONS — Released TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad. Signed RB Joel Bouagnon to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Will House to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Jonathan Wynn on the practice squad injured list. Released DT Curtis Cothran from the practice squad. Signed CB Jalen Myrick and Adam Bisnowaty to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded DT Damon Harrison to Detroit for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Bilal Powell on injured reserve. Signed S Ibraheim Campbell.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Ottawa Senators D Mark Borowiecki for one game without pay for elbowing Boston D Urho Vaakanainen on Tuesday.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Sent F Robby Fabbri to San Antonio (AHL) for conditioning.
COLLEGE
UNITED COLLEGIATE HOCKEY CONFERENCE — Announced Alvernia will join the women division starting with the 2019-20 season.
MICHIGAN — Announced the resignation of assistant women's gymnastics coach Scott Vetere.
