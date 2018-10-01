BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed a two-year player development contract with Pensacola (SL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Extended its player development agreement with Spokane (NWL) through the 2020 season.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Announced hitting coach Jeff Branson and assistant hitting coach Jeff Livesey will not return in 2019.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced player development agreements with Amarillo (TL) and Lake Elsinore (Cal) through the 2020 season. Extended their player development agreement with Tri-City (NWL) through the 2020 season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Jerel Worthy.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — F Scott Hartnell announced his retirement.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Claimed LW Pontus Aberg off waivers from Edmonton.
CALGARY FLAMES — Traded D Brett Kulak to Montreal for D Rinat Valiev and Matt Taormina.
EDMONTON OILERS — Traded D Jakub Jerabek to St. Louis for a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff, G Cal Petersen and D Daniel Brickley, Kale Clague and Kurtis MacDermid to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded D Connor Carrick to Dallas for a conditional 2019 draft pick.
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Shawn St. Amant. Reassigned F Dawson Leedahl to Maine (ECHL).
