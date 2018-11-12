BASEBALL

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Katina Shaw to vice president-community relations and family liaison.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Traded F Jimmy Butler and C Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Fs Robert Covington and Dario Saric; G Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Gino Gradkowski. Placed C Matt Paradis on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Brandon Marshall.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Chandler Catanzaro.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Announced the retirement of G Luke Opilka.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Matt Gaudreau to Worcester (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Trevor Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments