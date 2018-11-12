BASEBALL
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Katina Shaw to vice president-community relations and family liaison.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Traded F Jimmy Butler and C Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Fs Robert Covington and Dario Saric; G Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Gino Gradkowski. Placed C Matt Paradis on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Brandon Marshall.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Chandler Catanzaro.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Announced the retirement of G Luke Opilka.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Matt Gaudreau to Worcester (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Trevor Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).
