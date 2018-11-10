FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Dez Bryant on injured reserve. Signed WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Davis Webb from the practice squad. Placed TE Neal Sterling on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Acquired D Taylor Fedun from Buffalo for a 2020 conditional seventh-round draft pick.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended San Jose D Nicholas DeSimone two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Tucson on Nov. 9.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with G Evan Buitenhuis.
