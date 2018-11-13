BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Michael Ynoa to a minor league contract.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed LHP Angel Perdomo to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
CHICAGO SKY — Named James Wade coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Justin Pugh on injured reserve. Released S Eddie Pleasant. Released WR Montay Crockett from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Terrelle Pryor. Signed CB Denzel Rice to their practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Hue Jackson special assistant to the head coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Steve Ishmael to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DE Kony Ealy. Waived LB James Cowser from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived FB Jalston Fowler. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad and DB Mike Jordan to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDKSINS — Waived CB Joshua Holsey. Placed OT Geron Christian Sr. on injured reserve. Terminated the practice squad contract of RB Mack Brown. Signed C Casey Dunn to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Announced the 20-game suspension of Washington F Tom Wilson has been reduced to 14 games.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Valentin Zykov to Charlotte (AHL) for conditioning.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Ben Gleason to Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed G Jack Campbell on injured rerserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Brian Boyle on injured reserve. Recalled C Pavel Zacha from Binghamton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Djurgardens (Swedish Hockey League).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Ryan Hitchcock to Worcester (ECHL).
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired D Colton Saucerman from Manchester for Fs Jack Nevins and Joe Pendenza. Announced D Ondrej Vala was assigned to the team from Texas (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Omar Zarif and Benjamin Galindo assistant coaches, Carlos Roa goalkeeper coach, Guido Bonini strength and conditioning coach and Fabio Alvarez kinesiologist.
United Soccer League
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Exercised 2019 options on D Jordan Scarlett, Ms Chris Lema and Jared Stroud and Fs Amando Moreno and Tom Barlow. Declined options on G Scott Levene, Ds Niko De Vera and Lucas Stauffer and Ms Jose Aguinaga and Steve Echevarria.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Granted immediate eligibility to Georgia Tech men's basketball F James Banks.
EARLHAM — Suspended its football program for the 2019 season.
THIEL — Announced the resignation of football coach Dan Blume.
