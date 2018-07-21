BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Announced LHP Ryan Merritt cleared waivers and assigned him outright to Columbus (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Paredes to Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled and optioned RHP Domingo Acevedo from and to Trenton (EL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Alex Claudio from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Ricardo Rodriguez to Round Rock.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Added RHP Jesse Chavez to the roster. Placed RHP Anthony Bass on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa. Added RHP Luke Farrell as the 26th man.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Alex Blandino on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF-OF Brandon Dixon from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF Garrett Hampson from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day DL. Designated INF Daniel Castro for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF-1B Ryan Braun from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Jacob Nottingham to Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Jeurys Familia to Oakland for INF William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 20. Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the paternity list. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL). Added RHP Luke Weaver as the 26th man.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Ryder Jones to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated INF Brandon Belt from the paternity list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Antonius Cleveland,
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with D Matt Dumba on a five-year contract.
