BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 3B Yandy Diaz to Columbus (IL). Claimed OF Johnny Field off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Columbus. Recalled RHP Shane Bieber from Columbus. Transferred LHP Andrew Miller to the 60-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Ramon Torres to Omaha (PCL). Activated OF Brian Goodwin.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sanchez on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned INF Franklin Barreto to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Frankie Montas from Nashville.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to Durham (IL). Recalled RHPs Yonny Chirinos and Chih-Wei Hu from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Delino DeShields to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled LHP Brandon Mann from Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Tim Mayza to Buffalo (IL). Sent RHP Marco Estrada to Buffalo and RHP Danny Barnes to the GCL Blue Jays for rehab assignments.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Koch to Reno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Clay Buchholz from the 10-day DL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Max Fried to Mississippi (SL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Eddie Butler from the 60-day DL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Jackson Stephens on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Reinstated RHP Homer Bailey from the 10-day DL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Harrison Musgrave from the 10-day DL. Placed LHP Chris Rusin on the 10-day DL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Pedro Baez to Tulsa (TL) for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from New Orleans (PCL). Sent RHP Sandy Alcantara to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Junior Guerra and 1B/OF Eric Thames from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Brandon Woodruff and INF Nate Orf to Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contracts of INF Jeff McNeil and INF/OF Phillip Evans from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed OF Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day DL. Designated INF/OF Ty Kelly for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Aaron Altherr and RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day DL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Nick Burdi to Altoona (EL) for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Poncedeleon to Memphis (PCL). Recalled LHP Austin Gomber from Memphis.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Kevin Love to a four-year contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Travis Wear to a two-way contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Noah Vonleh.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Keenan Robinson.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed FB Nick Badwen on injured reserve and DE Ezekiel Ansah and WR Andy Jones on the PUP list. Signed LB Freddie Bishop.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Parris Bennett on the reserve/retired list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with RB Todd Gurley on a four-year contract extension and DE Ryan Davis and WRs Aaron Lacombe, Khadael Lott and JoJo Natson. Placed DL Dominique Easley and LB Obo Okoronkwo on the PUP list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Josiah Price. Signed C J.P. Quinn.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Cody Hollister. Signed DB Eddie Pleasant and G Nate Theaker.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Darrelle Revis to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed DTs P.J. Hall and Eddie Vanderdoes and OT Donald Penn on the PUP list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released LB Kevin Dodd.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Brandon Montour to a two-year contract.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Lindsay Hofford assistant general manager/director of scouting and signed him to a multi-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with D Joel Edmunds on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Brooks Orpik to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Adam Jahn to OKC (USL).
FC DALLAS — Signed M Pablo Aranguiz from Union Espanola (Primera Division-Chile).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.