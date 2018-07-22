BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Andrew Cashner from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Brian Goodwin from Washington for RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jim Johnson from the DL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated DH-1B Logan Morrison from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF-OF Willians Astudillo and RHP Alan Busenitz to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND A'S — Optioned LHP Jeremy Bleich to Nashville (PCL).
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Edubray Ramos on the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Luis Garcia from the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Syracuse (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Darius Leonard.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Saquon Barkley and DT RJ McIntosh.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Announced an arbitrator awarded Winnipeg D Jacob Trouba a one-year contract for the 2018-19 season.
