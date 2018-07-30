BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Warwick Saupold outright to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded LHP Zach Duke and cash to Seattle for RHP Chase De Jong and INF Ryan Costello.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Osiel Rodriguez to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Frankie Montas to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed LHP Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Roberto Osuna to Houston for RHPs Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS J.P. Crawford to the GCL Phillies East for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Tyler Webb to Memphis (PCL). Placed RHP Luke Gregson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 26. Reinstated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Carmelo Anthony.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived OL Victor Salako and DL Trenton Thompson. Signed DBs Christian Boutte and Jeremiah McKinnon, OL Kevin Bowen and TE Orson Charles. Placed DB Jabrill Peppers on the active-NFI list and DL Chad Thomas on the PUPO list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Sam Beal on injured reserve. Signed CB Kenneth Durden.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Sam Darnold to a four-year contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB James Butler.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — F Jarome Iginla announced his retirement.

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Garnet Hathaway to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Matt Reed to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Miikka Salomaki to a two-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded F Fanendo Adi to FC Cincinnati (USL) for general and targeted allocation money.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments