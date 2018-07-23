BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Johnny Barbato to Lakeland (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Eric Skoglund to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment. Signed LHP Luis Lugo to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Adalberto Mejia from Rochester.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Justin Williams to Durham (IL). Recalled SS Willy Adames from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Chris Rowley off waivers from Toronto.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned SS Richard Urena to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the 7-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL). Reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the 10-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned OF Danny Santana outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL)

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP German Marquez on paternity leave. Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Justin Turner on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Alex Verdugo from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jorge Lopez from Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Paul Sewald from Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Daniel Poncedeleon from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Raffy Lopez to El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Colten Brewer on the 10-day DL. Returned RHP Kazuhisa Makita to El Paso. Recalled 3B Cory Spangenberg and LHP Joey Lucchesi from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Koda Glover to Syracuse (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Claimed G Antonius Cleveland off waivers from Atlanta.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Dirk Nowitzki to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Michael Beasley to a one-year contract.

Women's National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Traded G Tayler Hill and a 2019 second-round draft pick to Dallas for F Aerial Powers.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed CB Chris Campbell, DE Markus Golden and TE Jermaine Gresham on the PUP list. Waived/non-football injury TE Beau Sandland. Signed TE Chris Bazile to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Don Toner equipment manager and Greg Almond assistant equipment manager.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Jeremi Hall.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Brandon Bell on the active/non-football injury list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Sony Michel and WR Devin Lucien. Placed OL Andrew Jelks on the reserve/retired list. Released DB David Jones.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT Mike McGlinchey to a four-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Named Ryan Warsofsky assistant coach of Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Chris Chelios team ambassador.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Rick Kowalsky and Mike Grier assistant coaches.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Suspended swimmer Ryan Lochte until July 2019 for getting an intravenous infusion.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded F Dominique Badji, an international roster spot and an undisclosed 2019 draft pick to FC Dallas for M Kellyn Acosta and 2019 first- and second-round draft picks.

