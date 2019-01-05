BASEBALL
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded OF Keon Broxton to the N.Y. Mets for RHPs Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill and INF Felix Valerio.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named David Eckstein special assistant/baseball operations.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Ryan Meisinger outright to Memphis (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired INF/OF Breyvic Valera from the Baltimore Orioles for cash.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Joe Cannata from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Drake Rymsha from Ontario (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Vince Pedrie from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Jordan Binnington from San Antonio. Released G Ben Halford from a professional tryout agreement.<
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Drew Melanson to Maine (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned F Marco Roy to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Loaned G Ben Halford to Kansas City (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D Chris Forney to Tulsa (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Assigned F James Phelan to Idaho (ECHL).
COLLEGE
IOWA — Junior DB back Amani Hooker will enter the NFL draft.
WEST VIRGINIA — Named Neal Brown football coach and signed him to a six-year contract.
