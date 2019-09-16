BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Matt Blood director of player development; Kevin Buck director of baseball administration; and Mike Snyder director of pro scouting. Promoted Brad Ciolek to supervisor, domestic scouting operations; Di Zou to manager, baseball systems; and Hendrik Herz and Chad Tatum to scouting analysts.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Stefan Charles, DL Jeremiah Clarke, OL Tristan Nichelson and DB Robert Priester to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Re-signed F Steven Swavely to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Named Lindsey Scherf assistant track and field/cross country coach.
MINNESOTA STATE — Named Scott Nelson director of marketing and community engagemant.
