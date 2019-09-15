BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Transferred RHP Jonathan Holder to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Dellin Betances from the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Durham (IL).<
National League
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Jaime Schultz outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Enderson Franco from Sacramento (PCL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Charlie McAvoy to a three-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.