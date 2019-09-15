BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP Ryan Dull for assignment. Transferred RHP Jonathan Holder to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Dellin Betances from the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Durham (IL).<

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Jaime Schultz outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Enderson Franco from Sacramento (PCL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Charlie McAvoy to a three-year contract.

