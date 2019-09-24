BASEBALL
American Association
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Reggie Abercrombie.
Atlantic League
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Traded LHP Mitch Lambson to Winnipeg (AA) to complete an earlier trade.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Bryan Witzmann.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. Signed CB Deante Burton to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added LB Kaulana Apelu to the practice roster.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB Larry Rose and DB Chris Humes. Added QB Trevor Knight, WR Jawil Davis, DB Trey Johnson, RB Jordan Robinson and DEs Meffy Koloamatangi and David Kenney to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Traded D Gustav Bouramman to Florida for future considerations.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Traded D Joel Edmundson and F Dominik Bokk to Carolina for D Justin Faulk.
COLLEGE
BROWN — Named Brian Fleming assistant women's basketball coach.
CHOWAN — Named Ashley Collins assistant softball coach.
FORDHAM — Named Jamilah Ali director of athletic compliance.
