BASEBALL

American Association

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Reggie Abercrombie.

Atlantic League

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Traded LHP Mitch Lambson to Winnipeg (AA) to complete an earlier trade.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Bryan Witzmann.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. Signed CB Deante Burton to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added LB Kaulana Apelu to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB Larry Rose and DB Chris Humes. Added QB Trevor Knight, WR Jawil Davis, DB Trey Johnson, RB Jordan Robinson and DEs Meffy Koloamatangi and David Kenney to the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Traded D Gustav Bouramman to Florida for future considerations.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Traded D Joel Edmundson and F Dominik Bokk to Carolina for D Justin Faulk.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Brian Fleming assistant women's basketball coach.

CHOWAN — Named Ashley Collins assistant softball coach.

FORDHAM — Named Jamilah Ali director of athletic compliance.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments