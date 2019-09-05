BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Tom Eshelman outright to Norfolk (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled 3B Maikel Franco from Lehigh Valley (IL).
Atlantic League
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed LHP Mitch Lambson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Marcus Applefield from the practice squad. Signed DT Trevon Coley to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Nate Becker. Signed DT Vincent Taylor to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured LB B.J. Bello.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with TE Tyler Higbee on a four-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Joe Basaraba on a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with D Anton Tinnerholm on a multi-year contract.
COLLEGE
SAINT ROSE — Named Catle Yanchak coordinator of athletic digital and video production.
TEMPLE — Named Jessica Reo executive senior associate athletics director/senior women's administrator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.