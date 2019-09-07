FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Donnie Lewis Jr. to the practice squad. Released OT Paul Adams from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad. Released RB Quinton Flowers from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released WR Antonio Brown.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed G Jack Campbell to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

COLLEGE

WESTERN CAROLINA — Suspended QB Tyrie Adams, G Matthew Bair, NT Adam Henderson and DL Elijah Hall for a violation of team policies and standards.

