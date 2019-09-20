BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Ty Blach outright to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 2B Addison Russell from the 7-day IL.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHP Austin Boyle to Kansas City to complete an earlier trade.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Exercised the 2020 options on RHP Alex Ogren and LHP Luis Pollorena.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded RHPs Mitchell Aker and Parker French to Texas to partially complete a previous trade.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed G/F Vince Carter.

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Traded the returning player rights to C Isaac Humphries to Lakeland for the returning player rights to G Anthony Brown and a 2019 first-round draft pick, and traded Brown to Long Island for the returning player rights to G Tajhere McCall.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB Elijah McGuire. Signed CB Robert Jackson from the practice squad and CB Donnie Lewis Jr. to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released OT Tyree St. Louis from the practice squad. Signed QB Chad Kelly to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Bryan Witzmann. Claimed DE Taco Charlton off waivers from Dallas.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — D Dan Girardi announced his retirement.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Jake Elmer and D Brandon Crawley, Vincent LoVerde and Darren Raddysh to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Added Jim Slater to the player development department.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

SPECIAL OLYMPICS INTERNATIONAL — Named Tony Wylie regional president and managing director for Special Olympics North America.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Suspended Irina Khromacheva three months and fined her $3,000 attempting to contrive the outcome of a first round qualifying match at Indian Wells this year, with two months of the ban and the entire fine suspended on the basis of no further breaches.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Suspended men's basketball F Cordell Pemsl from the team indefinitely.

