FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Granted the L.A. Chargers a roster exemption for RB Melvin Gordon III.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Nate Wozniak from the practice squad. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Davin Bellamy to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy from the practice squad and DT Frank Herron to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DT Bryan Mone. Signed S Adrian Colbert from the practice squad and CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released PK Greg Hutchins from the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Tampa Bay F Cedric Paquette $2,500 for high-sticking.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Lane Pederson and D Kyle Capobianco and Jordan Gross to Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned Cs Byron Froese and Luke Philp, Gs Jon Gillies and Artyom Zagidulin, LW Justin Kirkland, RWs Matthew Phillips and Buddy Robinson and D Andrew Nielson and Rinat Valiev to Stockton (AHL). Waived D Brandon Davidson for the purposes of being assigned to Stockton.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier and Jeremy Davies, G Ken Appleby and Fs Rem Pitlick, Anthony Richard, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin and Josh Wilkins from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Nathan Bastian and Michael McLeod to Binghamton (AHL).
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed D/T Brent Noseworthy to a two-year contract and G Joel Watson and D Reid Acton and Chukwuemeka Okaeme to one-year contracts.
TENNIS
ITF — Re-elected president David Haggerty and Katrina Adams, Carlos Bravo, Martin Corrie, Bernard Giudicelli, Jack Graham, Nao Kawatei, Anil Khanna, Ulrich Klaus, Salma Mouelhi Guizani, Camilo Pérez López Moreira, Alexey Selivanenko, René Stammbach, Stefan Tzvetkov and Bulat Utemuratov to the board of directors for four-year terms.
