BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Bowie (EL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated LHP Josh D. Smith for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent SS Carlos Correa to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jorge Alcala from Rochester (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and C Luke Maile from the 10-day IL.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Released RHPs Joe Jones, Julio Eusebio and Ricky Schafer. Signed LHP Austin Nicely and 2B Emmanuel Marrero.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov three games for inappropriate conduct.

