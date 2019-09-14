BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Bowie (EL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated LHP Josh D. Smith for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent SS Carlos Correa to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Marcos Diplan for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jorge Alcala from Rochester (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and C Luke Maile from the 10-day IL.
Atlantic League
YORK REVOLUTION — Released RHPs Joe Jones, Julio Eusebio and Ricky Schafer. Signed LHP Austin Nicely and 2B Emmanuel Marrero.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov three games for inappropriate conduct.
