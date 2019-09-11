BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.

American Association

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Named Anthony Barone manager.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Andre Chachere and TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad. Released QB Chad Kanoff from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad. Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Marshall Newhouse. Signed DBs Obi Melifonwu and Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Released OL Colby Gossett from the practice squad.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card New England D Antonio Delamea received during a Sept. 7 match against New York City FC.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Loudoun's Jeremy Garay; Rio Grande Valley's Carlos Small; Charleston's Kyle Nelson; Las Vegas's Junior Sandoval; Memphis' Marc Burch and Wesley Charpie; San Antonio's Jack Barmby and Moises Hernandez; Fresno's Zach Ellis-Hayden and the LA Galaxy II's Omar Ontiveros one game each.

COLLEGE

ROWAN — Announced the retirement of women's basketball coach Gabby Lisella who will remain associate athletic director for internal operations. Named Demetrius Poles interim women's basketball coach.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments