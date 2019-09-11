BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL.
American Association
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Named Anthony Barone manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Andre Chachere and TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad. Released QB Chad Kanoff from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad. Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Marshall Newhouse. Signed DBs Obi Melifonwu and Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Released OL Colby Gossett from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card New England D Antonio Delamea received during a Sept. 7 match against New York City FC.
USL Championship
USLC — Suspended Loudoun's Jeremy Garay; Rio Grande Valley's Carlos Small; Charleston's Kyle Nelson; Las Vegas's Junior Sandoval; Memphis' Marc Burch and Wesley Charpie; San Antonio's Jack Barmby and Moises Hernandez; Fresno's Zach Ellis-Hayden and the LA Galaxy II's Omar Ontiveros one game each.
COLLEGE
ROWAN — Announced the retirement of women's basketball coach Gabby Lisella who will remain associate athletic director for internal operations. Named Demetrius Poles interim women's basketball coach.
