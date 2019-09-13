BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP James Karinchak from Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Bradley Zimmer from Columbus.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — C Chris Herrmann rejected outright assignment to Las Vegas (PCL) and was released.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP A.J. Minter on the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Grant Dayton from the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from the 10-day IL.
Atlantic League
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed RHP Taylor Wright.
YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Jake Welch.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Nick Brossette from the practice squad. Signed DE Eric Lee to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed S Johnathan Abram on IR. Signed DB Juston Burris.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Ivan Provorov to a six-year contract.
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
SAN DIEGO SEALS — Agreed to terms with F Austin Staats on a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
NYU — Named Jake Rauchbach assistant men's basketball coach.
N.C. STATE — Approved a two-year contract extension for men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts.
