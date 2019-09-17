BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled UT Andrew Velazquez from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Daniel Stumpf on the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Victor Alcantara from Toledo (IL). Claimed RHP Marcos Diplan off waivers from Minnesota.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Domingo Santana from the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Charlie Culberson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C John Ryan Murphy from Gwinnett (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Felipe Vázquez on the restricted list. Transferred RHP Chris Archer to the 60-day IL.
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised their 2020 option on OF Brennan Metzger.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP John Kilichowski and INFs Matt Morales and Joey Wong.
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHP Paul Clemens. Signed 2B Mikey Reynolds.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Chad Kelly on the exempt/commissioner permission list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DL Joey Ivie. Claimed OL Greg Senat off waivers from Baltimore.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for 2020 first- and fifth-round draft picks and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger on IR. Signed QB Devlin Hodges from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Kevin Anderson from the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Loaned C Riley Damiani to Kitchener (OHL). Returned RW Curtis Douglas to Windsor (OHL) and LW Nicholas Porco to Saginaw (OHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Egor Afanasyev to Windsor (OHL) and Philip Tomasino to Niagara (OHL).
LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League
COLORADO MAMMOTH — Traded Fs Zack Greer and Jeremy Noble to San Diego for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 pick.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
DALLAS — Agreed to terms wigth D Ryan Hollingshead on a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
SYRACUSE — Named Sydney Pirreca assistant women's lacrosse coach.
