BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled UT Andrew Velazquez from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Daniel Stumpf on the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Victor Alcantara from Toledo (IL). Claimed RHP Marcos Diplan off waivers from Minnesota.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Domingo Santana from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Charlie Culberson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C John Ryan Murphy from Gwinnett (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Felipe Vázquez on the restricted list. Transferred RHP Chris Archer to the 60-day IL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised their 2020 option on OF Brennan Metzger.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP John Kilichowski and INFs Matt Morales and Joey Wong.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHP Paul Clemens. Signed 2B Mikey Reynolds.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Chad Kelly on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DL Joey Ivie. Claimed OL Greg Senat off waivers from Baltimore.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded S Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for 2020 first- and fifth-round draft picks and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger on IR. Signed QB Devlin Hodges from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Kevin Anderson from the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned C Riley Damiani to Kitchener (OHL). Returned RW Curtis Douglas to Windsor (OHL) and LW Nicholas Porco to Saginaw (OHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Egor Afanasyev to Windsor (OHL) and Philip Tomasino to Niagara (OHL).

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

COLORADO MAMMOTH — Traded Fs Zack Greer and Jeremy Noble to San Diego for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 pick.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Agreed to terms wigth D Ryan Hollingshead on a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Sydney Pirreca assistant women's lacrosse coach.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments