BASEBALL
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Andy Green.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Brian Matusz. Placed RHP Brandon Beachy on the inactive list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Willie Harvey from the practice squad. Placed LB Christian Kirksey on IR. Re-signed RB Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G-OT Adam Pankey from the Tennessee practice squad. Placed G Lane Taylor on IR.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Assigned LW Michael Mersch and D Reece Scarlett to Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Gabriel Fontaine, D Mason Geertsen, D Joey Keane and F Patrick Newell to Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Nick Lappin, D Joey LaLeggia and D Jake Dotchin to San Antonio (AHL).
