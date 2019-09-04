BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Jon Edwards outright to Columbus (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Neil Ramirez outright to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated C Wilkin Castillo for assignment. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contracts of LHP Brian Moran and C Tyler Heineman from New Orleans. Transferred 3B Brian Anderson to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of C Steven Baron from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Wei-Chung Wang, OF Jason Martin, SS Cole Tucker and RHP Yacksel Rios from Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Randy Arozarena from Memphis (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Barrett from Harrisburg (EL). Transferred RHP Austen Williams to the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Vontarrious Dora and CB Nate Brooks from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Carson Meier to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Byron Marshall to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Brad Lundblade to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with RB Ezekiel Elliott on a six-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Jonathan Duhart and RB Mark Thompson from the practice squad. Signed WR Marvin Hall and QB Chad Kanoff to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Allen Lazard from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Phillip Walker from the practice squad. Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived/injured WR Terrelle Pryor.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed LB James Davenport off waivers from Green Bay.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured RB Doug Martin.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed PK Ryan Succop on IR. Agreed to terms with PK Cairo Santos.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB John Santiago from the practice roster. Added RB Larry Rose to the active roster. Signed LS Maxime Latour to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Clayton Keller to an eight-year contract extension.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Sanctioned American weightlifter Nicole Maynard four years after she tested positive for multiple prohibited substances, retroactive to May 31.
SOCCER
USL Championship
USLC — Suspended Bethlehem D Jamoi Topey, Charleston M Tah Anunga, Hartford F José Angulo, Louisville City D Paco Craig and Phoenix M James Musa one game.
COLLEGE
TENNESSEE — WR Jordan Murphy and DB Terrell Bailey have left the football team.
