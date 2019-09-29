BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Dismissed manager Joe Maddon.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired manager Clint Hurdle.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D William Borgen to Rochester (AHL).
DETROI RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Turner Elson, Matt Puempel, Michael Rasmussen and Dominic Turgeon; D Joe Hicketts, Brian Lashoff, Dylan McIlrath and Moritz Seider; and Gs Filip Larsson and Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi and F Freddy Gaudreau to Milwaukee (AHL).
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Mason Geertsen.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned Fs Hunter Garlent and Hugo Roy and Gs Ken Appleby and Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL). Announced F Zach Magwood was assigned to Florida by Nashville. Released Fs John Edwardh, Cam Maclise, and Blake Winiecki from their tryout contracts.
COLLEGE
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Ryan Budzek men's assistant wrestling coach.
RUTGERS — Fired football coach Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty. Named Nunzio Campanile interim coach.
