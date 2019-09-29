BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Dismissed manager Joe Maddon.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired manager Clint Hurdle.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D William Borgen to Rochester (AHL).

DETROI RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Turner Elson, Matt Puempel, Michael Rasmussen and Dominic Turgeon; D Joe Hicketts, Brian Lashoff, Dylan McIlrath and Moritz Seider; and Gs Filip Larsson and Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Jarred Tinordi and F Freddy Gaudreau to Milwaukee (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Mason Geertsen.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned Fs Hunter Garlent and Hugo Roy and Gs Ken Appleby and Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL). Announced F Zach Magwood was assigned to Florida by Nashville. Released Fs John Edwardh, Cam Maclise, and Blake Winiecki from their tryout contracts.

COLLEGE

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Ryan Budzek men's assistant wrestling coach.

RUTGERS — Fired football coach Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty. Named Nunzio Campanile interim coach.

