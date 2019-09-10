BASEBALL

American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated C Chris Herrmann for assignment. Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Toronto.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Edwin Ríos from Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE Rico Gathers.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured LB Tre Lamar.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Marcus Johnson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived/injured WR Gehrig Dieter. Waived WR Byron Pringle. Returned WR De'Anthony Thomas to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed LB Tuzar Skipper off waivers from Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Bryce Bartlett and WR Josh Stangby from the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed C Pavel Zacha to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Maureen White director of athletics and chair of physical education.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Payton Phillips associate athletic director for strategic marketing and ticket sales.

