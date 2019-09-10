BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated C Chris Herrmann for assignment. Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Toronto.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Edwin Ríos from Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE Rico Gathers.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured LB Tre Lamar.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Marcus Johnson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived/injured WR Gehrig Dieter. Waived WR Byron Pringle. Returned WR De'Anthony Thomas to the active roster.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed LB Tuzar Skipper off waivers from Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Bryce Bartlett and WR Josh Stangby from the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed C Pavel Zacha to a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Maureen White director of athletics and chair of physical education.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Payton Phillips associate athletic director for strategic marketing and ticket sales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.