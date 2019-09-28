BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP David Hale from the 60-day IL. Transferred OF Aaron Hicks to the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Reached a seven-year collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Referees Association.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DT Frank Herron from the practice squad. Signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Ryan Lewis. Signed WR Ashton Dulin from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released LB L.J. Fort. Agreed to terms with CB Orlando Scandrick.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness and Fs Michael Bunting, Michael Chaput and Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Alexandre Carrier and Jeremy Davies and Fs Rem Pitlick, Anthony Richard, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin and Josh Wilkins to Milwaukee (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled F Alexei Toropchenko from San Antonio.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Olivier Renard sporting director.
