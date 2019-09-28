BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP David Hale from the 60-day IL. Transferred OF Aaron Hicks to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Reached a seven-year collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Referees Association.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DT Frank Herron from the practice squad. Signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Ryan Lewis. Signed WR Ashton Dulin from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released LB L.J. Fort. Agreed to terms with CB Orlando Scandrick.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness and Fs Michael Bunting, Michael Chaput and Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Alexandre Carrier and Jeremy Davies and Fs Rem Pitlick, Anthony Richard, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin and Josh Wilkins to Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Jake Walman to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled F Alexei Toropchenko from San Antonio.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Olivier Renard sporting director.

