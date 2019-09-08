BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Bryan Abreu from Round Rock (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Justin Anderson from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Gio Urshela and 2B Thairo Estrada from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Carasiti outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 3B Michael Brosseau from Durham (IL). Sent LHP Blake Snell to Durham for a rehab assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned OF Mark Zagunis outright to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Herget from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Rico Garcia from Albuquerque (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Jason Martin on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP James Marvel from Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Yefry Ramirez from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from Amarillo (TL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Tres Barrera from Harrisburg.
