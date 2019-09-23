BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Mike Rikard to vice president/scouting, Paul Toboni to director/amateur scouting, Devin Pearson to assistant director/amateur scouting and Stephen Hargett to amateur crosschecker.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the retirement of manager Ned Yost, effective at the end of the season.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 2B Kean Wong for assignment. Reinstated 2B Brandon Lowe from the 60-day IL.<
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Exercised the 2020 option on RHP Michael Hope.<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Named Janet Nova deputy general counsel for media and league business affairs.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Jamal Davis from the practice squad. Signed DE Gerri Green to the practice squad.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Beau Bennett and Andy Miele; and D Dysin Mayo and Robbie Russo to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Byron Froese, LW Justin Kirkland, RW Buddy Robinson and D Andrew Nielsen and Rinat Valiev for the purpose of assignment to Stockton (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick, D Alexandre Carrier and Matt Donovan and Fs Colin Colin Blackwell, Laurent Dauphin and Anthony Richard to Milwaukee (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Brayden Point to a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Haley Skarupa hockey ambassador.<
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Jeremy Beaudry and Fs Trevor Gooch and Trevor Yates to professional tryouts.<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced the retirement of D Michael Parkhurst,effective at the end of the season.<
COLLEGE
EMORY — Named Jessica Fritsche assistant track and field coach.
HAMILTON — Named Tom Rishcoff assistant men's and women's tennis coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Haley Crossley assistant women's gymnastics coach.
RUTGERS — Granted a contract extension to wrestling coach Scott Goodale through the end of the 2023-24 season.
SHENANDOAH — Added men's wrestling as an intercollegiate athletic program.
