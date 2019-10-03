BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS — Fired manager Mickey Callaway.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Miles Brown to the practice squad. Released RB Justin Davis from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Tim Williams off of waivers from Baltimore. Released TE Evan Baylis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Travis Vornkahl to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Victor Olofsson and D Henri Jokiharju from Rochester (AHL). Assigned C Jean-Sebastien Dea, F Curtis Lazar and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Alex DeBrincat on a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with M Maxi Moralez on a two-year designated player contract through the 2021 season.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Lauren Marinez volunteer assistant gymnastics coach.

