BASEBALL
National League
NEW YORK METS — Fired manager Mickey Callaway.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Miles Brown to the practice squad. Released RB Justin Davis from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Tim Williams off of waivers from Baltimore. Released TE Evan Baylis.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OL Travis Vornkahl to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Victor Olofsson and D Henri Jokiharju from Rochester (AHL). Assigned C Jean-Sebastien Dea, F Curtis Lazar and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Alex DeBrincat on a three-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with M Maxi Moralez on a two-year designated player contract through the 2021 season.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Lauren Marinez volunteer assistant gymnastics coach.
