BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Trevor Oaks for assignment.<
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned F Kyle Kuzma to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.<
NBA G League
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Named Calbert Cheaney, Shelden Williams, Mfon Udofia and Therian Williams assistant coaches.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released P Kasey Redfern. Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Victor Salako to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Paul Perkins. Signed CB Michael Jackson. Signed OL Casey Tucker to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released NT Javi Edwards from the practice squad. Signed CB Anthony Chesley and NT Eddie Vanderdoes to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CB Josh Robinson announced his retirement. Signed CB Taylor Brown and LB Keishawn Bierria to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released WR Cody Thompson from the practice squad. Signed WR Jack Fox to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Chase McLaughlin. Signed CB Tevaughn Campbell from the practice squad and OT Tyree St. Louis to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released TE Nick O'Leary. Claimed CB Xavier Crawford off waivers from Houston.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed PK Nick Folk.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived LB Tae Davis. Released LB Jake Carlock from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Albert McClellan on IR. Signed LB B.J. Bello. Signed CB Arthur Maulet from the practice squad and OL Leo Koloamatangi to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Dakota Allen. Released DE Kasim Edebali and DT Corey Liuget. Signed LB Will Compton, C Erik Magnuson and DT Terrell McClain.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Ajene Harris from the practice squad. Signed DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad. Signed RB Darrin Hall to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed C Justin Britt on IR. Signed G Jordan Roos from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson. Signed RB Dalyn Hawkins and CB Kareem Orr to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced OT Trent Williams has reported to the team and were granted a roster exemption. Placed LB Cassanova McKinzy on IR. Signed DE Carroll Phillips to the practice squad.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Colin Blackwell to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).<
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Nic Pierog from Worcester (ECHL).<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Harrison Afful to a contract extension.<
USL Championship
SAN ANTONIO — Mutually agreed to part ways with coach and technical director Darren Powell.<
COLLEGE
BARUCH — Named Bryler Paige and Joshua Gener assistant men's basketball coaches.
