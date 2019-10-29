BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Miguel Del Pozo, RHP Nick Tropeano and 3B Kaleb Cowart outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned 2B Ronald Torreyes and OFs Ian Miller and Ryan LaMarre outright to Rochester (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Reinstated G Dion Waiters from suspension.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned Gs Justin Robinson and Admiral Schofield to Capital City (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released PK Matt Bryant. Waived CB D.J. White and QB Danny Etling. Signed PK Younghoe Koo.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Nate Hall. Signed LB Del'Shawn Phillips to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Braxton Miller on practice squad IR. Signed WR Quadree Henderson to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Fadol Brown on practice squad IR. Signed LB James Vaughters to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Alfred Blue from the injured list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Traded CB Aqib Talib and a fifth-round draft pick to Miami for an undisclosed future draft pick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT Robert Nkemdiche from the PUP list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Bruce Hector. Signed TE Scott Orndoff to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed LW Justikn Abdelkader on IR, retroactive to Oct. 23. Recalled D Joe Hicketts from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Carl Grundstrom from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Roman Josi to an eight-year contract. Recalled F Colin Blackwell from Milwaukee (AHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Yanick Turcotte to Worcester (ECHL). Recalled D Mike Cornell from Worcester.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Adam Smith to Florida (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
DALLAS — Exercised 2020 contract options on FC Dallas has exercised the 2020 contract options on Fs Dominique Badji, Jesus Ferreira and Bryan Reynolds; Ms Michael Barrios and Jacori Hayes; Ds Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges and Callum Montgomery; and Gs Jimmy Maurer and Kyle Zobeck. Did not exercise optioned on F Cristian Colman, M Edwin Gyasi and D Moises Hernandez.
LA GALAXY — M Chris Pontius announced his retirement.
