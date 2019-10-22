BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Bryan Abreu to the minor leagues. Added RHP Chris Devenski to the active roster.
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Brian Barber director of amateur scouting.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned C Spencer Kieboom outright to Fresno (PCL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
NBA — Promoted NBAGL official Jenna Schroeder to the full-time officiating staff.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Max Strus to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Activated OT Cordy Glenn from the suspended list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB Elijah McGuire from the practice squad. Signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad and DT Eli Ankou from Jacksonville's practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Terminated the contract of DT Terrell McClain. Signed DT Mike Pennel.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Garrett Dickerson. Signed LB Devante Downs from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Orlando Scandrick and DT Akeem Spence. Signed DT Albert Huggins from Houston's practice squad and DT Anthony Rush from Oakland's practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Placed F David Krecji on IR.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from Stockton (AHL). Assigned F Alan Quine to Stockton.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Rhett Gardner and D Joel Hanley to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Alex Biega to Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed LW Adam Erne on IR, retroactive to Friday. Activated D Jonathan Ericsson from IR. Recalled RW Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Colorado F A.J. Greer six games, Milwaukee D Jarred Tinordi three games, Laval F Michael McCarron two games and Grand Rapids Givani Smith one game.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Chris Wondolowski.
National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Awarded a expansion franchise to Louisville, Ky. to begin play in 2021.
COLLEGE
NYU — Named Christopher Sandoli men's and women's assistant track and field coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.