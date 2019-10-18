BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Approved an ALCS roster substitution by the New York Yankees that has RHP Ben Heller replacing injured LHP CC Sabathia.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Kenny Gabriel. Placed F Marcus Derrickson and Gs Armoni Brooks, Tahjere McCall and Jordan Sibert on waivers.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Tre'Shawn Thurman. Waived G Craig Sword.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Bennie Boatwright. Waived G Shaq Buchanan.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Nikolai Prokhorkin from Ontario (AHL). Assigned D Tobias Bjornfot and F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Travis Boyd and D Martin Fehervary from Hershey (AHL).
COLLEGE
BARUCH — Named Wendy Ambrosio men's and women's assistant swimming coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced WR Cam Chambers has entered the transfer portal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.