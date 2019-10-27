BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix F Kelly Oubre Jr. $10,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D William Borgen from Rochester (AHL).

