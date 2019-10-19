BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Released RHP Steven Wright. Assigned RHP Josh A. Smith and OF Gorkys Hernandez outright to Pawtucket (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Claimed LHP Josh D. Smith off waivers from Miami and sent him outright to Louisville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Deolis Guerra to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Mark Ogden Jr. Exercised the fourth-year option on F John Collins and third-year options on Gs Kevin Huerter and Trae Young.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Requested waivers on G Marcus Allen.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived F/C Ivan Rabb, C Miles Plumlee and F Bennie Boatwright.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed D Jordan Oesterle on IR. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Daniel Carr to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled Fs Miikka Salomaki and Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Will Butcher on IR. Activated D Andy Greene from IR.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville D Nick Wright indefinitely.
