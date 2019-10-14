BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Matt Mooney. Signed G Dusty Hannahs.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Kyle Long on IR. Signed DL Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad and TE Dax Raymond to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DE Kemoko Turay on IR. Signed DT Carl Davis.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of LB Nate Stupar. Signed WR Bennie Fowler.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Kaulana Apelu, DL Jeremiah Clarke, OL Tristan Nickelson and QB Bryan Scott and signed them to futures contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Oliver Wahlstrom from Bridgeport (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned D Rasmus Sandin to Toronto (AHL). Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Toronto.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments