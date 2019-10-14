BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Matt Mooney. Signed G Dusty Hannahs.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Kyle Long on IR. Signed DL Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad and TE Dax Raymond to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DE Kemoko Turay on IR. Signed DT Carl Davis.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of LB Nate Stupar. Signed WR Bennie Fowler.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Kaulana Apelu, DL Jeremiah Clarke, OL Tristan Nickelson and QB Bryan Scott and signed them to futures contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Oliver Wahlstrom from Bridgeport (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Loaned D Rasmus Sandin to Toronto (AHL). Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Toronto.
