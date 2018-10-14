FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Jacob Firlotte, DE Marcell Frazier, WR Kenny Lawler, LB Kache Palacio and DB Robert Priester from the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Joseph Blandisi from San Diego (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Jayson Megna to Hershey (AHL).
COLLEGE
BOWLING GREEN — Fired football coach Mike Jinks. Named Carl Pelini interim football coach.
