FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Jacob Firlotte, DE Marcell Frazier, WR Kenny Lawler, LB Kache Palacio and DB Robert Priester from the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Joseph Blandisi from San Diego (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Jayson Megna to Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

BOWLING GREEN — Fired football coach Mike Jinks. Named Carl Pelini interim football coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments