BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Fired manager Brad Ausmus.
Florida State League
FSL — Named Terry Reynolds president.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed Gs Perrion Callandret, Milton Doyle and Justin Simon.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Oakland LB Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the season for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived F Daniel Sprong and D Luke Schenn.
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed Fs Remi Elie, Curtis Lazar and Scott Wilson and D Casey Nelson on waivers. Assigned Fs Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived G Anton Forsberg.
EDMONTON OILERS — Waived F Sam Gagner and D Brandon Manning.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Waived D Steven Santini.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Jeremy Groleau to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived F Josh Ho-Sang and D Thomas Hickey.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived G Casey DeSmith.
American Hockey League
AHL — Awarded an expansion franchise to NHL Seattle, which be located in Palm Springs, California, and will begin play as the primary development affiliate of Seattle in the fall of 2021.
TENNIS
International Tennis Federation
ITF — Reappointed Mary Pierce and Mark Woodforde as the two ITF Board Athlete representatives to serve the 2019-23 term. Appointed René Stammbach as treasurer, who will continue as chairman of the finance committee; Katrina Adams, Bernard Giudicelli and Bulat Utemuratov vice presidents.
COLLEGE
SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Andrew Adams men's assistant tennis coach and Kyle Koch men's volunteer assistant tennis coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Jerod Wims men's and women's track and field and cross country coach.
