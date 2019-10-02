BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named T.J. Brightman as senior vice president and chief revenue officer. Promoted Jennifer Grondahl to senior vice president of community development & communications, and Greg Bader to senior vice president of administration & experience.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Zach Kerr.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad. Placed WR John Ross on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Jordan Richards. Placed K Stephen Gostkowski on IR. Signed WR Kelvin McKnight to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season. Recalled F Christian Fischer and D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Placedd G Pheonix Copley on waivers.

SOCCER

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Orange County's Michael Orozco two games; Birmingham's Brian Wright, Tampa Bay's Jordan Doherty, Tulsa's Tobenna Uzo, Ottawa's Wal Fall, Indy's Ayoze, Charlotte's Kevan George, New Mexico's Juan Guzman, OKC's Callum Ross, San Antonio's Walter Restrepo, Austin's Xavier Baez, Pittsburgh's Robbie Mertz, Swope Park's Ethan Vanacore-Decker, Loudoun's Ted Ku-Dipietro, Indy's Paddy Barrett, and ATL UTD's Andrew Carleton one game each.

