BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named T.J. Brightman as senior vice president and chief revenue officer. Promoted Jennifer Grondahl to senior vice president of community development & communications, and Greg Bader to senior vice president of administration & experience.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Zach Kerr.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad. Placed WR John Ross on IR.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Jordan Richards. Placed K Stephen Gostkowski on IR. Signed WR Kelvin McKnight to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season. Recalled F Christian Fischer and D Kyle Capobianco from Tucson (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Placedd G Pheonix Copley on waivers.
SOCCER
USL Championship
USLC — Suspended Orange County's Michael Orozco two games; Birmingham's Brian Wright, Tampa Bay's Jordan Doherty, Tulsa's Tobenna Uzo, Ottawa's Wal Fall, Indy's Ayoze, Charlotte's Kevan George, New Mexico's Juan Guzman, OKC's Callum Ross, San Antonio's Walter Restrepo, Austin's Xavier Baez, Pittsburgh's Robbie Mertz, Swope Park's Ethan Vanacore-Decker, Loudoun's Ted Ku-Dipietro, Indy's Paddy Barrett, and ATL UTD's Andrew Carleton one game each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.