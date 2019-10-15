BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G David Stockton. Signed G Reggie Hearn.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G Dusty Hannahs. Signed G Ahmad Caver.
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Traded the returning rights to G Paul Watson and a third-round draft pick to Raptors 905 for the returning rights to G JJ Moore and a first-round draft pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Ray-Ray McCloud. Released WR Tyron Johnson from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT Akiem Hicks on IR. Signed OL Alex Bars from the practice squad and LB Fadol Brown to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Kerry Wynn on IR. Claimed OL Fred Johnson off waivers from Pittsburgh.
DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Tom Kennedy. Signed DT John Atkins from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad. signed WR Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released CB Johnson Bademosi.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jon Hillman to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released RB Damarea Crockett. Signed RB James Butler and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released LB Zach Brown. Waived CB Ryan Lewis. Signed RB De'Angelo Henderson to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE Stephon Tuitt on IR. Signed DE L.T. Walton. Signed RB Tony Brooks-James and OL Christian DiLauro to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Nick Caamano and Joel L'Esperance to Texas (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Ontario D Chaz Reddekopp one game.
